Michael "Mike" DeCriscio, Jr.
Vineland - Michael "Mike" DeCriscio, Jr., 75, of Vineland, NJ passed away suddenly on Thursday February 20, 2020 at the City Division of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City, NJ. Mike was born in Millville and raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Gladys E. (Green) & Michael DeCriscio, Sr. He was also pre-deceased by Grandsons, Jacob and Noah Longenecker.
Mike was a graduate of the Valley Forge Military Academy. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He retired with over 35 yrs of service working at the Sears & Roebuck Store and the Sears Automotive Store in Vineland. Mike loved being outdoors and was an avid golfer, golfing in many golf leagues in S. Jersey. In addition to playing golf he volunteered as a youth assistant Golf & Soccer coach. He was an excellent cook, enjoyed woodworking & refinishing furniture, gardening and working in his yard but most of all, Mike loved spending time with his family. His children and his grandchildren were his absolute pride and joy. Mike will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 51 yrs.; Camille "Camie" (Stringari), Daughter & Son in-law; Carla & Marc Longenecker, Dr. Michael & Shannon DeCriscio, 6 Grandchildren; Emily, Jonah, David, Evan, Sara & Ryan, Sister in-law; Gloria Castellini, Brother in-law; Ronald L. Stringari & wife Kathy as well as several nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 AM at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-Church of Sacred Heart, 1010 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ where his funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11 AM. Cremation & Inurnment will follow. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 1st Tee Golfing-PGA, or the (Melanoma research) through his personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/Mike-DeCriscio. To email condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020