Michael Gosman
Durham, NC - 69 of Durham, NC, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 19. Born in Philadelphia and raised in Vineland, he is the son of Jacque Gosman (Oliva) of Linwood and the late Irwin Gosman of Vineland. Michael is survived by his wife Yoko (Akutagawa) of NC; son, Takuma Yoshioka of NC; daughter, Mizuki Aoyama of Japan; grandson Jin Aoyama of Japan; brothers Timmi Gosman of Pitman & Robbi Gosman of Smithville; and sister Vicki (Gosman) King of VA. Arrangements by the family will be private.




Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
