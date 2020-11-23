Michael Kopie, Jr.
Maurice River Township - Michael Kopie Jr., (Buddy), 89 years old of the Cumberland section of Maurice River Township gained his angel wings on November 22, 2020 at 4:14 PM at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ, after a lengthy illness. Michael was born on February 16, 1931 at home in McAdoo, PA. Michael was the son of Julia (Nee Gula) and Michael Kopie Sr. Mike says he was often teased for not having a middle name- but says he teased back that his family was too poor to afford a middle name. Michael attended schools in McAdoo, PA and graduated from McAdoo High School in 1949. Mike lived in PA for many years, moving to South Jersey in the late 1950's. Mike was employed by EP Henry Co in Woodbury and Vineland for many, many years.
Michael is the beloved husband of MaryAnn (nee MacDonald, McGuckin) Kopie. They were introduced by their daughters and a friend and married in 1992 in Dorset, Vermont and have resided in the Cumberland section of Maurice River Township ever since. Michael enjoyed growing flowers, vegetables, carpentry, electronics, restoring farm equipment, and anything mechanical-there was nothing he could create, fix or improvise. He was especially proud of restoring a 1956 Chevrolet truck completely for a dear friend. Michael attended and was a member of St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Hogbin Road in Millville and was very proud of his Ukrainian heritage. He especially enjoyed starting his days with his Maurice River Diner friends.
Michael leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 28 years, MaryAnn (nee MacDonald, McGuckin) Kopie; Children, Linda Kopie (Donna Petrahl), Terri Kopie; Michael J. Kopie (Corrine); Step Children, James McGuckin (Tracy); Kathleen McGuckin (Sue Worthington); Robert McGuckin (Olga Monell); Janice McGuckin; Jennifer McGuckin-Mignano (Marc), Step Grandchildren, Olivia and Georgina McGuckin; Aiden; Sadie and Anthony McGuckin; Logan McGuckin; Isaac and Nathaniel Mignano, Sisters, Martha Artim (nee Kopie); Naomi Riffe (nee Kopie)(Sydney Payne); Betty Jane Smith (nee Kopie); Aunt Anna Gula, Brother-in-laws, Donald MacDonald, James MacDonald (Linda Cavalluzzo), and John MacDonald, Cousins, Donald Tihansky (Joan); Terrance Tihansky (Joanne); and Joanne Kell (Harry); numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, dear friends, Joe Sokolosky, Rose Botley, Marti Resheter, Ed and Judy Riggin and his Maurice River Diner family. He was predeceased by his parents, aunts, uncles, beloved brother-in-law, Steve Artim, beloved friends James Henry, John Resheter, and a Sister-in-Law, Linda MacDonald.
Special thanks for Michael's care to: Dr. David Kaufman MD; Dr. Albert Belli DO; Dr. Richard Dickstein MD; Dr. Kush Sachdeva MD; Dr. Nitin Relia MD; Dr. Rami Gefner MD; Dr. Sehgal MD; Donna Yanusz NP; Marianne Masci NP, and all of their staffs. Thank you also to Inspira Medical Center Vineland ICU, Cardiac and Cardiac Step-down Units, DaVita Kidney Dialysis Center; and Bishop McCarthy Sub-Acute Unit. Special thanks also to Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Community Surgical Supply Co.; Rite Aide Pharmacy; United Parcel Service for their excellent medication delivery service.
Graveside services will be held at St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church Cemetery, 77 Hogbin Road, Millville, NJ on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11 AM. Condolences may be sent to the family at barrfuneralhome.net
