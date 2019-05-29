|
Michael L. Brown Sr.
Bridgeton - Michael L. Brown Sr., age 68 of Bridgeton, and formerly of Millville, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at home, after a lengthy illness.
Born and raised in Fairmont, W. VA, he moved to Bridgeton in 1960.
Michael worked for Owens Illinois and Wheaton Glass Company, before becoming a self employed truck driver.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles.
Michael will be sadly missed by his children, Michael Brown Jr. and his girlfriend Nicole Granato of Newfield, Ashley B. Yearicks and wife Jane of Washington Twp., and Debbie Newsome of Bridgeton; his mother Velma Brown; and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Lillian (Wood) in 2018; and two sons, Dwayne and Nelson Brown.
A Memorial Service will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Michael Brown Sr. may be shared on the obituary tribute wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 29, 2019