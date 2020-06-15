Michael L. "Mike" Kinkade
Michael L. "Mike" Kinkade

Millville - Michael L. "Mike" Kinkade, 59, of Millville, NJ passed away on Friday June 12, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Mike was born & raised in Vineland and was a lifelong resident of Vineland/Millville. He was the son of the late Doris (Ballard) & Lewis Kinkade. He was also pre deceased by his sister Louise Melvin & brother Richard Kinkade.

Mike was employed as an overhead door mechanic with All County Door Co. and previously with South Jersey Overhead Door Co. He had previously been employed as the dairy mgr. with Shop Rite Grocery Store in Vineland. Mike served as Cpl in the United State Marine Corps. He was a member of the Vineland Masonic Lodge #69 and had served as Royal Ranger Leader for many years at the Chestnut Assembly of God. Mike was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding but most of all he enjoyed the time spent with his children.

Mike is survived by 3 sons; Ryan (Katie), Randy (Emily) & Blake (Klarissa) Kinkade, 1 daughter; Alyssa Kinkade, 1 grandson; Reid Kinkade, Brothers; James (Carol) Kinkade & Lewis (RuthAnn) Kinkade, Sisters; Sheila (William) Sheppard & Terry Ianni as well as many nieces & nephews

Private family funeral service will be conducted at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ. Public Graveside Funeral Service will be conducted Friday June 19th at 12 Noon at the Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery, Millville, NJ

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Royal Rangers Outpost 10 through his personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/mike-kinkade. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
