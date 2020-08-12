Michael L. Springfield
Norfolk, VA - Michael Leonard Springfield, 53, of Norfolk, VA and a former Bridgeton area resident died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Saturday morning August 8, 2020.
Michael was the son of Leonard B. and Anna Martorana Springfield of Upper Deerfield Township and the husband of Susan Marie (nee Richey) Springfield. He was born August 17, 1966 in Bridgeton and was a graduate of Cumberland Regional High School. He previously lived in Florida before moving to Virginia in 2010.
He worked as the superintendent for Mid-Atlantic Building Services in Virginia Beach.
Michael had been a member of the Rosenhayn Gun Club and loved being active in the lives of his grandchildren.
Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by his sister, Michelle Peterson, her husband Steve and their daughter, Emma Peterson of Upper Deerfield Twp., three step-sons, Richard Christy (Meghan) of Mississippi, Ryan Christy of Norfolk, VA and Brandon Christy (Brittany) of North Carolina and six grandchildren, Cameron, Marleigh, Kyle, Macy, Adrian and Oliver. Michael is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Trudi Foster of The Villages, FL, a sister-in-law, Tracy Marcus (Chris) of Roanoke, VA, a brother-in-law, Barry Richey of Williamstown and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Friday, August 14th at 12 Noon where friends will be received from 10:30 until Noon.
The interment will follow the service and take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Rosenhayn.
Memorial contributions in Michael's memory, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the charity of your choice
.