1/1
Michael L. Springfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael L. Springfield

Norfolk, VA - Michael Leonard Springfield, 53, of Norfolk, VA and a former Bridgeton area resident died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Saturday morning August 8, 2020.

Michael was the son of Leonard B. and Anna Martorana Springfield of Upper Deerfield Township and the husband of Susan Marie (nee Richey) Springfield. He was born August 17, 1966 in Bridgeton and was a graduate of Cumberland Regional High School. He previously lived in Florida before moving to Virginia in 2010.

He worked as the superintendent for Mid-Atlantic Building Services in Virginia Beach.

Michael had been a member of the Rosenhayn Gun Club and loved being active in the lives of his grandchildren.

Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by his sister, Michelle Peterson, her husband Steve and their daughter, Emma Peterson of Upper Deerfield Twp., three step-sons, Richard Christy (Meghan) of Mississippi, Ryan Christy of Norfolk, VA and Brandon Christy (Brittany) of North Carolina and six grandchildren, Cameron, Marleigh, Kyle, Macy, Adrian and Oliver. Michael is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Trudi Foster of The Villages, FL, a sister-in-law, Tracy Marcus (Chris) of Roanoke, VA, a brother-in-law, Barry Richey of Williamstown and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Friday, August 14th at 12 Noon where friends will be received from 10:30 until Noon.

The interment will follow the service and take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Rosenhayn.

Memorial contributions in Michael's memory, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-2600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freitag Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved