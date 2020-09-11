1/1
Michael Lehner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Lehner

Newfield - Michael Richard Lehner, age 26 of Newfield, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Michael had a sweet soul and an incredible sense of humor. He like fishing, 4-wheeling, pizza and movies. He enjoyed the time he spent with his son, Dominic.

He is survived by his son, Dominic, parents, Danny and Barbara Lehner, sisters, Barbara "BJ" (Matthew) Rossi and Tiffany Lynn (Richard) Long, and brother, Dakota Lehner, nieces, Annalee and Piper Rossi, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Sunday evening 7 PM to 9 PM at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville. A memorial service will be held Monday 10 AM at Corson Park, East Main and 15th Street in Millville.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved