Michael Lehner



Newfield - Michael Richard Lehner, age 26 of Newfield, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020.



Michael had a sweet soul and an incredible sense of humor. He like fishing, 4-wheeling, pizza and movies. He enjoyed the time he spent with his son, Dominic.



He is survived by his son, Dominic, parents, Danny and Barbara Lehner, sisters, Barbara "BJ" (Matthew) Rossi and Tiffany Lynn (Richard) Long, and brother, Dakota Lehner, nieces, Annalee and Piper Rossi, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Sunday evening 7 PM to 9 PM at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville. A memorial service will be held Monday 10 AM at Corson Park, East Main and 15th Street in Millville.









