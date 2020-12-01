Michael Martinelli Sr.
Vineland - Michael J. Martinelli died peacefully on November 30, 2020 surrounded by his family following a years' long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Mike was born on November 9, 1934 in Vineland, New Jersey to Verenza and Joseph Martinelli, the second oldest of four children. He grew up in Landisville and graduated from Vineland High School in 1953. Mike attended Villanova University, and following his graduation in 1957, he entered the United States Army. In December 1957, Mike completed a Communication Security (Entry) Course at the Army Security Agency School, and in September of 1958 he completed a US Army Cryptanalytic Specialist Course in Fort Devens, Massachusetts. Mike was an Army Intelligence instructor and participated in various US intelligence projects. In September of 1959, he received a direct commission as Second Lieutenant and was awarded the Outstanding Instructor Award for March 1958. Upon his honorable discharge from the army in July 1960, Mike was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his superior performance in the Analysis Department and was presented with a Letter of Appreciation. Mike remained in the active reserves until 1965 when he was discharged as a First Lieutenant. Mike managed Pembroke, Inc., a clothing plant specializing in the manufacturing of military overcoats, from 1966 to 1978. He then managed DiPaola Clothes, Inc., a men's retail clothing store until 1987, when he purchased Giovanni's Delicatessen. In his retirement, Mike worked part-time for the New Jersey Department of Agriculture. Mike was committed to serving the community. In 1962, he received an award from the Vineland Junior Chamber of Commerce for his outstanding work as the organization's secretary. In 1963, he was honored by the New Jersey Jaycees with the Vineland Chapter's Spark Plug award for his significant accomplishments. In 1969, The American Cancer Society
(New Jersey Division) awarded Mike a Crusade Citation for successfully serving as chairman of the Clothing Industry's Drive for Cancer. In 1972, Vineland's mayor appointed Mike to the Vineland Board of Education for a three year term. Mike was also an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Hammonton, New Jersey. Mike was a Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Church and served as vice-president of the St. Isidore Parish Council. In 2005, Mike, along with other parish volunteers, initiated a senior citizen lunch program. Once a month he and the volunteers prepared a home-cooked meal for senior citizens in the Vineland community. Mike was a member of the Italian-American Benevolent Association of Vineland. Mike was happiest when he was surrounded by his family. Michael is survived by his wife of 61 years Rosalie (DiPaola); his son, Dr. Michael (Carol); daughter, Elisa Rocchino (David); son, Gregory (Seana), and daughter Janna Forte (Francis); his sister, Josephine M. Ramsey; sister-in-law, Norma Napoli; brother-in-law, Dr. Anthony DiPaola; ten grandchildren, Michael Brian and Stephen Martinelli, Christina Ryan (Matthew), Samantha D'Aversa (Andrew), Erik and Lia Rocchino, Maeve Martinelli, Francesco, Lucia and Massimo Forte; one great-grandson, Francis Ryan and many loving nieces and nephews. Michael is predeceased by his son, Brian; his parents Verenza and Joseph; brother Paul and his sister Rose Marie Rodin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to: ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Boulevard Staten Island, NY 10306 or Muscular Dystrophy Association
A funeral mass with, no visitation, will be held on Friday, December 4 at 11:00 am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Sacred Heart, 1010 East Landis Avenue, Vineland. Entombment will be private in Sacred Heart Garden Mausoleum, Vineland. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear a mask and social distance. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360.