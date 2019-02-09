Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mosijtschuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Mosijtschuk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Mosijtschuk Obituary
Michael Mosijtschuk

Buena - Michael Mosijtschuk, age 91 of Buena, passed away at home on Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was born in Korshiw, Ukraine and immigrated to the United States aboard the Queen Elizabeth in 1957. He became a naturalized citizen in 1968 after settling in Vineland.

Michael was employed by Seabrook Farms and Green Giant in Vineland, where he retired from.

In 1984 he married Mussetta Tharp. He was a previous member of St. Francis of Assisi Church.

Besides his beloved wife, he leaves behind his daughter, Helga Kuchinsky; step-sons, Gary (Bonnie) Tharp and Donald (Marianne) Tharp, Sr., and daughter-in-law, Eileen Tharp; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters and 1 brother in the Ukraine.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Sylvia Mosijtschuk; step-son, Barry Tharp, Sr and step-daughter, Patricia Wilson.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 10am to 11am, followed by an 11am Service at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Michael will be laid to rest at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.