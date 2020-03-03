|
|
Michael O. Riley
Asheville, NC - On Friday, February 28th, 2020, Michael O. Riley, loving brother and brother to many, passed away at the age of 62.
Mike was born on November 20, 1957 in Millville, New Jersey. Mike was a 1976 graduate of Bridgeton High School, where he sowed his lifelong love of art. Shortly after graduation, Michael soon realized that his small hometown was no place for his adventurous heart. Mike's curious spirit, and love to travel took him many places during his life. Amidst, traveling throughout the US and Europe, he lived in and experienced numerous areas. None of which made him more joyful than the people he met. New York, Pennsylvania, California, Virginia, Florida, and lastly Asheville, North Carolina, all were places Michael called home. His imposing presence was not dictated by his size, but rather by his gentle heart. There was no warmer feeling, that he shared with everyone, than hearing a room resonate with Mike's distinctive laughter.
"As the years went by, we drifted apart. When I heard he was gone,
I felt a shadow cross my heart."
We miss you already.
Michael was predeceased by his father, Charles Riley Sr. and his mother, Rose Vick.
Mike leaves behind his partner of many years, Larry Foutz. His sister Patricia Hammer and brother Charles Riley Jr. His mom Virginia Riley. Three nephews, Chase Riley, Sean Hammer, and David Hammer. And eight furry paws, Sapphire and Dickens.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the SPCA in Mike's honor. Due to his countrywide friendships no service will be held, but a Springtime gathering, in his honor, will be planned in New Jersey.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020