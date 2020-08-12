1/1
Michael Ogle
Michael Ogle

Pittsgrove Twp. - Michael C Ogle Sr. 82, passed on Aug. 4th. Born in Baltimore, Maryland. He graduated from City College High School, Cumberland County Community College, and earned a Masters degree from Drexel University. Michael earned recognition for volunteering and participating in special events and enjoyed being involved in clubs and hobbies. He served in the United States Air Force. Through the years he resided in Millville and Norma. He is survived by his companion Donna Stokes and her family, Lee and Terri whom he was part of their family; Doris Ogle of Millville; daughter Kim Rotatori of PA; six grandchildren, Michael Ross of GA, Mallory and Carley Rotatori of PA, Steven and Valerie Fisher of WVA, Melanie Jones of Minotola. He was predeceased by his son Michael C Jr.in 2013. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 238 Norma, NJ 08347. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360.




Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
