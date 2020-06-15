Michael Pedulla
Vineland - Michael L. Pedulla, 89, a lifetime resident of Vineland, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center. Michael was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Thomas and Rose Pedulla. Mike was employed with the City of Vineland Road Dept. for 37 years before his retirement. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War where he received an honorable discharge. Mike loved gardening and yardwork, working on model ships, airplanes and cars. He also enjoyed traveling with C and BEA Tours. One of his favorite things to do was to make homemade pizzelles and homemade peanut butter. He is survived by his daughters Michele Pedulla and Denise Pedulla & her fiancé Jesus "Chu" Matos; his brother Albert Pedulla (Beverly); sister Joyce Pedulla- Cavalieri (Jim); several nieces, nephews and two special Godchildren. Along with his parents, Michael was predeceased by his wife Margaret (Donzola) Pedulla; brother Thomas Pedulla and sister Eva McLeod. Services and burial will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.