Vineland - Michael James Pesiri, lifelong resident of Vineland, passed away at home on November 25, 2019. He was born in Vineland to the late James and Vivian (Imburgia) Pesiri. Mike attended grammar school and high school, graduating in 1949. He proudly served in the US Army, stationed in Germany where he attained the rank of Tank Commander. Mike worked at Model Coat clothing factory before becoming a co-owner of Venturi Menswear along with his brother-in-law, Albert Volpe. They were assisted by Jim "Pop" Pesiri who did the tailoring. Later Mike came out of retirement to work at LA Male clothing store. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Alma Pesiri; daughters, Michele Pesiri Exel (Jack), Patricia Pesiri (Gary McCarthy) and Sharon Shelton Hanson (David); granddaughter, Candice McCarthy; grandsons, Jeremiah Lunsford, Michael Hanson (Alana) and Steven Hanson (Felicia) and three great-grandchildren. He will especially be missed by his sister, Rosalie Pesiri Volpe, as well as many loving friends and family members. A funeral home visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Final disposition will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to: Church of the Resurrection Episcopal, 8th & Wood Street, Vineland, NJ 08360 or Friends of the Vineland Library, 1058 E Landis Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019