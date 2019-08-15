|
Michael R. Mazzoni Esq.
Pittsgrove - Michael R. Mazzoni, 73, loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. Michael was welcomed home to Heaven by his Lord on August 12, 2019, surrounded by his family. His presence will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and everyone who knew him. Michael was the son of the late Henry Mazzoni and Catherine (Lopatin) Mazzoni. He was the devoted husband of Alyce (Parker) to whom he was married for 35 years. Michael was a loving and extremely proud father to Megan Rebecca Mazzoni, Esq., husband David A. Saenz Jr., and Amanda Hillary Mazzoni, Esq. and cherished every moment as a grandfather to Arden May Saenz. Michael was predeceased by his infant son Michael Parker Mazzoni. Michael was born in Vineland and grew up on Henry Mazzoni Farms. He told endless stories of growing up on the farm and how proud he was of his roots. He graduated from Vineland High School in 1963, first in his family, and then earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from American University and a Juris Doctorate from The Washington College of Law at The American University. He was a faithful brother of Alpha Tau Omega and was elated when his two daughters followed in his footsteps by graduating from his alma mater. Michael's father taught him the love of hunting and fishing at a young age. Michael loved nothing more than a hunting field at sunrise or limiting out on fish as Captain of the Court Jester. He also loved to travel with his family, especially to the Eastern Shore of Maryland to eat crabs and more recently to destinations such as Alaska, Hawaii, Key West, and South Dakota. Michael gained the respect and admiration of his contemporaries, as well as his adversaries, while practicing law for almost 50 years. Michael was a member of the Virginia and New Jersey Bars. He began practicing law in 1972 and in 1976, Michael fulfilled his dream of hanging his own shingle, opening Michael R. Mazzoni, P.A. in the heart of Vineland. The Firm evolved into Mazzoni, Marcolongo, Hughes and Kowalski, with Michael being the Senior Partner, a title he would hold at the Firm until he was called Home. After forty three years his Firm and legacy still stand proud as a pillar of the community at the corner of Main and Landis. To add to his legal accolades, for over fifteen years, Michael enjoyed taking the bench for multiple municipal court Judgeships. He became renowned as the Godfather of Debt Collection and was known for his presence in the courtroom, as well as his bowties. Michael always believed that "to whom much is given, much is expected" (Luke 12:48) and spent over a decade teaching law at the undergraduate level at Stockton University, where he quickly became a student favorite, and the waitlist to gain entry to his class every semester was indicative of same. Michael was a lifetime member of Minotola United Methodist Church, the church in which he was raised and would go on to raise his own children, and where he would be in attendance on the night he found out he was going to be a grandfather. Michael was the eldest brother to the late Andrew Henry Mazzoni and the late Philip Edward Mazzoni. He is survived by his sisters-in-laws Doris Mazzoni (Spadoni), June Mazzoni (Petrini), Barbara Parker and brother-in-law, Thomas Andaloro. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Kristin Mazzoni (Rick), Gregory Mazzoni (Carisa), Stephanie Mazzoni Engle (Matthew), Matthew Mazzoni (Kate), Jeffrey Mazzoni (Colleen), and Erick Mazzoni (Erin). He is the great uncle to Andrew and Carly Cullinane, Isabel Engle, Maria, Jack, Samuel, Josephine, Alexandria, Mazie, Livie, Jase, John and Ava Mazzoni. He is further survived by his aunts Julia Buskirk and Sarah Armellini, as well as, his long time paralegal and confidant Marilyn Ricci. Michael's biggest accomplishment in his eyes, however, were his two daughters, who he loved unconditionally and who loved him more than words. A funeral home visitation will be held on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm at Rone Funeral Service and again on Tuesday morning a church visitation will be held from 9am to 10am followed by a funeral service at 10am from Minotola United Methodist Church, 905 Central Avenue, Minotola, NJ. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Flowers are appreciated, or a donation may be made to the Minotola United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 556 Minotola, New Jersey 08341. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019