Michael Steven DeMary Sr.



Michael Steven DeMary Sr., 52, died suddenly on June 1, 2020, in Anniston, Alabama.



Michael was born May 3, 1968, in Vineland, New Jersey. He was a lifelong resident of Malaga, New Jersey and attended Franklin Township primary and secondary schools. He was a 1987 graduate of Delsea Regional High School. He recently relocated to Portal, Georgia and in March of 2019, he incorporated DeMary Trucking LLC. Michael was a long distance truck driver with an over twenty year long career.



He is survived by his former wife Kamma Charlotte (nee Cosgrove) Stylinski, his children Amber Lynn DeMary of Scranton, PA, Michael Steven DeMary Jr. of Burlington, NJ, Vannessa Marie DeMary of Scranton, PA, Brianna Leigh Snead of Glassboro, NJ and grandson Cash Cayden McCall (Amber Lynn) of Scranton, PA. Siblings Decie Lorraine DeMary, Clyde H. DeMary Jr., Phyllis C. (nee DeMary) Redd, Sylvia DeMary, Dr. Thomas Dennis DeMary, Mary Elisa DeMary, Aunt Elizabeth Dora (nee McGlohon)Wilson and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Michael became engaged to Tracy Ewen of Portal, Georgia on March 21, 2018.



He is preceded in death by parents, Clyde Hubert and Mary Eliza (nee Eason), siblings Donnie H. DeMary Sr. and Jerry DeMary.



Due to Covid-19 constraints, an abbreviated graveside service will take place at 12 p.m., Friday, June 26, at Siloam Cemetery, 550 N Valley Ave, Vineland, NJ. Bishop James E. Simmons Jr. of the New Life In Christ Ministries, 895 South Delsea Drive, Malaga NJ will officiate.



At a later date, a public memorial service will be held.









