|
|
Michael T. Piraino
Newfield - Michael Thomas Piraino, age 36 of Newfield NJ, went home to be with the Lord , On Thursday, August 22, 2019. Michael was born in Trenton, NJ. He grew up in New Egypt NJ with his four brothers. He lived in Boulder Colorado after he married, for several years, until returning to Newfield NJ in 2005, where he made a home for himself and his family.
Michael loved the outdoors , and his passion for hunting and fishing began at a very young age. He spent his youth working on a farm in New Egypt. Michael was known for being an exceptional soccer player and played on multiple teams at once. He would also referee township youth soccer in New Egypt as a teen himself. He later coached his sons soccer team in Franklin township. Michael worked as a journeymen Union Glazier. He learned his trade very young , helping his father with the Family owned Union Glass shop. He finished his apprenticeship and worked his career out of north and south NJ, Philly, GA, and Colorado locals.
Michael is survived by: His wife Kimberly Piraino (McGinnis) Daughter , Taylor Piraino age 17 and Dominic Michael Piraino - age 15 all of Newfield NJ. His Mother Jennifer Piraino- Webster ( David Webster) of Newfield. His father Michael Piraino (Coleen) of Myrtle Beach SC. His Brothers: Timothy Piraino (Rachel) and niece Alice of NC, Joseph Piraino from New Egypt, Stephen Piraino living in NC (Newfield), and Nicholas Piraino of Newfield NJ. His Paternal grandmother Barbara Piraino of Florida. His beloved in-laws, and many cousins aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday August 29th, at 6pm at Hope Assembly of God located at 377 Dutchmill Rd. Newfield, NJ. with Pastor Ken Jackson of Cornerstone church presiding.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to establish an education fund for Michael's children Taylor and Dominic. You can send a check to Cornerstone church at 1875 Janvier rd, Williamstown NJ, 08094. For your convenience, you may also donate through PayPal at conerstone242.com , memo, Piraino. To e-mail condolences, please visit, www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 26, 2019