Services
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila RC Church
Liturgy
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
The Parish of the Holy Cross/St. Teresa of Avila RC Church
46 Central Ave
Bridgeton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle DeVita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Ann DeVita


1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michelle Ann DeVita Obituary
Michelle Ann DeVita

Hopewell Township - Michelle Ann DeVita (nee Navone), 38, of Hopewell Township passed away Thursday morning February 21, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia after an extended illness and a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Survivors include her husband Frank, her children, Gabrielle Rose and Joseph John, her mother, Brenda Bertolini Cole (Alan) of Upper Deerfield, her father, Laurence Navone (Lois Jenkins) of Vineland, two brothers, Philip Navone of Vineland and Matthew Navone of Malaga, her maternal grandfather, John Bertolini of Upper Deerfield, her mother-in-law, Dorothy DeVita of Vineland, four sisters-in-law, Agatha "Tina" Billotti (Federico) of Italy, Elsie Gagliano (Aldo) of CT, Mary DeVita (Lee) of FL and Carmela Panzini (Cosimo) of SC, two step brothers, Jeff Cole (Kelly) and their daughter Jaden of CA and Brian Cole of Haddon Heights, several nieces and nephews and many beloved friends. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Sara Bertolini and her paternal grandparents, Metrio and Rose Marie Navone.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy at The Parish of the Holy Cross/St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 46 Central Ave., Bridgeton on Friday morning March 1st at 11 o'clock.

The interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery at Laurel Lawn.

Friends will be received at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Thursday evening from 6 until 8 and also at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church on Friday morning from 9:30 until 11.

Memorial contributions are suggested for those who desire to the SJ Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freitag Funeral Home
Download Now