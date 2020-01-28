Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Landisville - Miguelina Soto-Cintron, 94 of Landisville NJ, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. Born in Jayuya, Puerto Rico, she was born to the late Benigno Figueroa and Julia Torado on April 30, 1925.

She was a very religious and outgoing church woman. Miguelina was a family oriented person who enjoyed cooking and family gatherings. She has suddenly gained her wings to join her late husband, Gilbert Soto Sr and her daughter, Virginia Soto-Laboy.

Miguelina is survived by her children; Gilbert Soto and wife Carmen, Rosaura Morales and husband Jose, Iris Martinez and husband Joe and Hector Soto and wife Teresa and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9am to 10:45am, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11am at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Our Lady of Victories Church, Landisville. Miguelina will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
