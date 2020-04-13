Services
Milagros Colon Obituary
Milagros Colon

Milagros Colon "Ms. Millie" passed away suddenly in her home.

She was an amazing mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She was an employee of the Vineland Public Schools, working alongside children with special needs. She had a passion for what she did and gave her all for her students and staff.

She leaves behind two children, Steven Torres and Nicole Torres; two grandchildren, Yahshua Pabon and Zilneira Pabon; her mother, Maria Serrano; 7 siblings and 10 nieces and nephews.

Our mother will be missed but forever loved! We will keep your smile and memories alive.

Funeral services and burial are private for immediate family only. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
