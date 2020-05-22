Services
Vineland - Mildred Darmstadter (nee Clark), 99, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Thursday morning May 21, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Mildred was born & raised in Millville and was a longtime Vineland city resident. She was the daughter of the late Mildred (Livermore) & Herschel Clark and the wife of the late Leo J. Darmstadter, Sr. who died in 1987.

Before retiring, Mildred was employed as an Associate Manager for Prudential Insurance Co. of Millville, NJ. Mildred was a longtime member of the South Vineland United Methodist Church and had enjoyed playing the piano for a number of years. In addition to playing in several churches Mildred also enjoyed entertaining with her talented piano skills travelling to several school & numerous social groups in the area over the years. Mildred also enjoyed going to Florida and visiting Walt Disney World and was well versed in handling travel arrangements to one of her favorite destinations. Mildred was the Valedictorian of Millville High School Class of 1938. She was a member and the 1st Female President of the Millville Old Timers and was also a member & Past President of Soroptomist. She was an honorary member & contributor for the National Junior Honor Society, Deerfield Twp. Chapter. The family would like to especially Thank the staff for the care & support they provided to Mildred at Spring Oaks Sunbridge Unit

She is survived by 2 children; Son Leo J. Darmstadter, Jr & wife Betty, Daughter; Kay Romanik & husband Rich, 3 grandchildren; Daria Phillips & husband Chris, Marcy Darmstadter & Leo J. Darmstadter III & wife Brooke, 7 Great grandchildren; Kyler, Trent, Alexis & Alayna, Blair, Leo J. "Jake" Darmstadter IV & Lucy.

A private family funeral service will be conducted by the Pancoast Funeral Home with burial in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the S.J. Reg. Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360 or to the Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020
