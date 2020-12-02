1/1
Mildred "Millie" Finch
Mildred "Millie" Finch

Buena - Mildred "Millie" Finch, 86, of Buena, NJ passed away on Saturday morning November 28, 2020 in the Heritage Assisted Living, Hammonton, NJ. Mrs. Finch was born & raised in Panama and was a longtime resident of South Vineland prior to moving to Cranberry Run. She was the daughter of the late Rose (Marsh) & John Marquard. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 yrs Allen B. Finch who died in 2019.

Before retiring she was employed as an office worker all of her life working at Top O'Mart & C.J. Weimans paper co. She was a member of the Newfield U.M. Church and was a longtime previous member of the South Vineland U.M. Church. Millie enjoyed being involved with Girl Scouts and being a fulltime wife & mother to her family.

She is survived by her Daughter & son in-law, Debbie & Brian Ewan, 2 grandchildren; Jake & Jenna, Sister; Eleanor Hood, Sister in-law; Beverly J. Anderson, Brother in-law: Donald L. (Pat) Finch as well as many nieces & nephews.

Private family services were conducted with burial in the Cedar Green Cemetery, Clayton, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Ranch Hope, 45 Sawmill Rd., Alloway, NJ 08001 or to the Spirit & Truth Ministries, P.O. Box 89, Vineland, NJ 08362-0089. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
