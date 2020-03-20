|
|
Mildred Grochowski
Franklinville - Mildred Joan Grochowski (nee Moore) on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Age 93. Wife of the late Edwin Paul Grochowski. Mother of Edwin P. Grochowski, Jr. (Cynthia L.), Michael B. Grochowski (Sharon), and the late Anthony P. Grochowski, Terry Lynn Grochowski, and Joyce Firman (Matthew). Grandmother of Jennifer, Matthew, Bryan, Christopher, Courtney, Joshua, Anthony, Jr., and Alexa. Great-grandmother of 6.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Mildred has been a resident of Franklinville for the past 70+ years. Her focus was initially at home as a wife and mother and worked later in life at NER Data Products. Mildred was an avid reader, enjoyed playing scrabble, and loved going to the shore with her daughter Terry.
Services are private at the convenience of the family under the direction of the BARCLAY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions be made in Mildred's memory to the John J. Grochowski Memorial Scholarship Fund, Rowan College of Gloucester County, 1400 Tanyard Road, Sewell, NJ 08080. Sign the guestbook and send condolences at BarclayFuneralHome.net.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020