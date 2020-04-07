|
Mildred Ostroff
Vineland - Mildred Ostroff, age 97 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Manor Care, Washington Twp., after a brief illness.
Mildred was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Abraham and Mary (Moskowitz) Saul and was a resident of Vineland for most of her life. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, caring for her houseplants and sharing time with her family.
Mildred was predeceased by her husband Jacob "Jack" Ostroff in 2004.
Mildred is survived by her 3 beloved children; Marc P. Ostroff of New Smyrna, FL., Lee Ostroff and his wife Patsy of Vineland and Beverly Katz and her fiancé Michael of Runnemede, NJ. Along with her 2 cherished granddaughters; Stephanie and Christie and 4 great-grandchildren and by her sister Shirley Weiner of Vineland. She also leaves behind her 2 dogs Buddy and Maverick.
With care and concern for all during this pandemic, funeral services will be private at Alliance Cemetery, Pittsgrove, NJ.
Please share your condolences and tributes with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to The in Mildred's name at .
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020