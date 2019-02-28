Services
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
Millville

- Mildred "Millie" Rohland, 73, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

She retired from Glastron after 44 years. She enjoyed going to yard sales and farmer's markets. She loved being home with her husband and her dog, Jessie. Millie was predeceased by her daughter, Tammy Borkowski and siblings Bill, Viola, and Richard.

Millie is survived by her husband of 22 years, Edmund, and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at barrfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
