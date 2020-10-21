1/1
Millie Boczak
Millie Boczak

Minotola - Millie (DeSanto) Boczak, 96 of Minotola, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Bishop McCarthy Residence, Vineland. Born in Minotola, NJ, she was a lifelong resident.

Millie was a retired clothing worker for Hoover's Clothing Company in Minotola. She enjoyed watching television, cooking and baking. She was known for her infectious laugh and great sense of humor. She will be remembered for her incredible memory and storytelling.

Millie was a member of St. Michael's Church in Minotola and attended services there for many years.

She was predeceased by her parents, Biagio Desanto and Caroline (Colasanto); husband, Joseph Boczak; brothers, Dominick and Martin DeSanto and sister, Ann Basile.

Millie is survived by her nephews, Larry, Stephen and Bob DeSanto; nieces, Elaine Smith and Bernadette Anderson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11am at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Michael's Church, 504 West Ave., Minotola. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.






Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
