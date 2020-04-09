|
|
Dr Milton Levin
O Fallon, MO - Dr. Milton Levin, 80, of O'Fallon, Mo passed away on April 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife Cheryl Levin, their children and brother Alvin Levin. Services and burial will be private at Alliance Cemetery for the immediate family. Please leave written condolences for the family at www.ronefuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue Vineland NJ 08360
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020