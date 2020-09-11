1/1
Mirna Riggs
Mirna Riggs

Pittsgrove - Mirna Riggs, 70, of Pittsgrove, went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. Mirna was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico to Jose and Petra Gonzalez.

She was a cashier at Eatmor Market for 17 years and at Shoprite for 3 years where she then retired. She enjoyed dancing and listening to music. She also liked to cook. She also liked to go out to lunch with her girlfriends. But the highlight of her life were her 4 grandchildren.

Mirna is preceded in death by her parents Jose and Petra; brother Louie; grandson Jared, and her husband Bobby.

Mirna is survived by her longtime companion of 16 years, Junior; two daughters, Rhonda (John) Waters and Janise (Damian) Colon; sister Lydia Gonzalez; 3 grandsons Jordan, Jayden and Jaxson; uncle Isidro Collazo and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Service will be 11am on Tuesday September 15th at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1837 NE BLVD, VIneland; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Siloam Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
