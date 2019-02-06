|
Modesto "Chito" Alvarez
Vineland - Modesto "Chito" Alvarez, age 81, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 4, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Chito was born in Yauco, Puerto Rico to the late Fernando and Adela (Galarza) Alvarez, he previously resided in the Bronx and has been a resident of Vineland since 1980. Prior to his retirement, Chito worked as a foreman with Morel Jewelry Displays of N.Y.C. for 30 years. He was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish of Vineland and enjoyed gardening, playing dominoes and shooting pool. Chito loved to watch the Yankees and Giants play and he cherished the time he shared with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Chito was predeceased by his step-son Luis Minguela and by his grandson Justin Alvarez.
Chito is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carmen I. (Velez) Alvarez of Vineland. His 3 children; Angel Minguela and wife Betsy, Jeffrey Alvarez and wife Kanaya and Michael Alvarez and wife Jacqueline, all of Vineland. Along with 7 grandchildren; Joshua, Matthew, Michael, Jeffrey, Jessica, Jacob and Jonah and his 2 great-grandchildren; Jayda and Joziah. He is also survived by his sister, Judith Alvarez of Fl. and his 2 brothers; Fernando Alvarez and wife Esther of Dominican Republic and Peter Alvarez of Puerto Rico and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday, Feb. 8th at 10:00 am at the Divine Mercy Church, 23 W. Chestnut Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Family and friends may gather on Thursday evening from 7:00-9:00 PM at the Wainwright-Bernhard Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland and again on Friday morning from 9:00-10:00 AM at the CHURCH.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Chito may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 6, 2019