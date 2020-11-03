Monserrate Vargas
On November 1st, 2020, Monserrate Vargas got her wings and went to walk with the angels surrounded by her loving family, she was 70 years old.
Monserrate was predeceased by and the love of her life for 33 years, her husband Jose Vargas. They had two children, son Jose D. Vargas and his wife Millie, daughter Emily Burton and her husband Joshua, three sisters, five brothers and many nieces and nephews.
Monserrate is also survived by her three precious grandchildren, Joshua IV and wife Kathy, Justin and fiancé Aylin, Melissa and her husband Juan; two great grandchildren, Joshua V and Hope. She loved each and every one of her nieces and nephews.
In her memory, we would like to remember those moments that caused the most laughter since this represented who she was. Monserrate always enjoyed practical jokes and she had the habit of giving everyone nicknames.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:30am, followed by funeral services at 11:30am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
.