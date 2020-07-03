1/1
Morton Plonchak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Morton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morton Plonchak

Vineland - Morton Plonchak, passed away on July 1, 2020 at the age of 86. Born Feb 26, 1934, he resided in Vineland, NJ and graduated Vineland High School in 1952. He worked as a chicken farmer for many years while residing in Vineland. In 1973, he moved to North Jersey, and opened his own jewelry business in New York City. He then became the owner of Permabond International Glue before retiring to Delray Beach, Florida. He is survived by the light of his life, his loving daughter Fifi Plonchak Lerner of Delray Beach, FL: two grandsons Erik Lerner of Chicago, IL and Jared and his wife Melissa Lerner of Orlando, FL; his brother Harold Plonchak of California; and sister Brenda Hendeles of Georgia., Morton had a heart of gold and was the most generous person you could ever have known. He would do anything for anyone that needed any kind of help at any time. A private service will be held due to COVID-19. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360

To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved