Morton Plonchak
Vineland - Morton Plonchak, passed away on July 1, 2020 at the age of 86. Born Feb 26, 1934, he resided in Vineland, NJ and graduated Vineland High School in 1952. He worked as a chicken farmer for many years while residing in Vineland. In 1973, he moved to North Jersey, and opened his own jewelry business in New York City. He then became the owner of Permabond International Glue before retiring to Delray Beach, Florida. He is survived by the light of his life, his loving daughter Fifi Plonchak Lerner of Delray Beach, FL: two grandsons Erik Lerner of Chicago, IL and Jared and his wife Melissa Lerner of Orlando, FL; his brother Harold Plonchak of California; and sister Brenda Hendeles of Georgia., Morton had a heart of gold and was the most generous person you could ever have known. He would do anything for anyone that needed any kind of help at any time. A private service will be held due to COVID-19. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360
