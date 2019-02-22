|
|
Myrna Matos-Rosa
Vineland - Myrna Matos-Rosa, 75 of Vineland, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Myrna was a loving mother and grandmother. She was influential not only to her family but the lives of many others in the community. Her strong and ever stable presence on Montrose Street will forever be remembered and missed.
Myrna was predeceased by her husband, Alberto Rosa; parents, Santos and Sylvia Matos and siblings, Angelo Matos and Norma Rodriguez.
She is survived by her brothers, Raymond Gilbert and Joey Matos; children, Anthony (Stephanie) Cortes, Deborah Cortes, Spencer (Matthew) Cortes and Dee Dee (Jamal) Redfurn; 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. "We love you from head to toe and toe to head."
Family and friends will be received on Saturday from 9am to 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 12noon at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 1010 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. Myrna will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 22, 2019