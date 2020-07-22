Nancy C. Giacometti
Vineland - Nancy C. (Miller) Giacometti, 86, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sunday afternoon July 19, 2020 where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Nancy was born & raised in Millville, NJ and was a longtime Vineland city resident. She was the daughter of the late Mary E. (VanSant) & Lewis K. Miller. She was pre deceased by her husband of 58 yrs. John E. Giacometti, Jr. in 2015, her son John Giacometti in 2019, her son in-law; Joseph Stavoli, Jr. in 2015 and her brother Lewis D. Miller of Apopka, FL in 2015.
Nancy was a graduate of Millville High School Class of 1952. She worked in the office of Airwork Corp. for 8 years and later for her husband in his business at Gamett Glass in Vineland. She was a homemaker and devoted, loving and caring wife, mother & grandmother. She had a witty sense of humor which always made spending time with her enjoyable. She enjoyed spending the summers at her beach house in Ocean City, NJ with family and friends. Nancy also enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards and going to lunch with her friends as well as reading and studying her bible.
Nancy is survived by her daughters; Leanne Stavoli, Beth (James) Damiano, Gina (Scott) Shellhamer, Daughter in-law; Natalie Giacometti, Grandchildren; Andrew Stavoli, Emily & Alex Shellhamer, Dennis Damiano, Julia & Johnny Giacometti, Sister-in-law Betty Miller of Apopka, FL, two nieces, Tracy Seitz of Millville NJ, Cynthia (Scott) Hasness of Langhorn, PA and several Van Sant cousins of Bridgeton, NJ.
Relatives & friends will be received on Monday July 27th from 12:00-2:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her Memorial service will be conducted at 2 PM. Cremation & Inurnment was private. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Crossroads Christian Ministries, 6 N.W. Blvd., Newfield, NJ 08344. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the overwhelming heat we have been experiencing, there will be no wake following the service.