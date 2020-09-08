Nancy Favretto
Williamstown - Nancy Favretto (nee Gohm), age 76, passed away peacefully on September 4, in Williamstown, NJ. She was born in Philadelphia and spent her early years in Atlantic City. A 1961 graduate of Vineland High School, Nancy lived in Vineland for most of her life before moving to Juniper Village in Williamstown in 2015.
Nancy worked as the secretary at Weymouth Township School in Dorothy, NJ, for nearly 20 years before retiring in 2008.
A kind woman with a generous and independent spirit, Nancy always offered a word of encouragement, a friendly smile, or a helping hand to those in need. She had a special place in her heart for children.
Nancy assisted aspiring ballerinas backstage at dance recitals, helped Brownies earn Girl Scout badges, and drove "Mom's Taxi" all over town. She decorated hundreds of cupcakes for birthdays, made an endless supply of cookies and baked goods for teachers and friends, crocheted chemo caps for local hospitals, and quilted blankets for the NJ Veterans Memorial Home. Nancy also enjoyed walking, reading, sewing, tending to her flower garden, and feeding the birds, along with an occasional squirrel. She was most passionate about cats and the Philadelphia Eagles.
She is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Kevin Loughlin) Favretto of Yardley, PA, and Sandra (James) Kuszewski of Catonsville, MD; two grandchildren, Justine and Julian, and beloved neighbors, Joyce (Steve) Carpenter and their daughter Katie.
Nancy never liked being the center of attention, and per her wishes, there will be no memorial service.
In celebration of her life, please consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association
- Delaware Valley Chapter, or the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland.
Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
