Nancy J. Davis Obituary
Nancy J. Davis

Cedarville - Nancy J. Davis, 67, of Cedarville, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at her home under the care of hospice and her family.

Born in Millville to the late James Green and Jean Duville Green, she was the wife of Stanley G. Davis. Nancy had been a resident of Cedarville since 1973 and before that, she had resided in Center Grove and Millville.

Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as an LPN at the Woodbine Developmental Center. Nancy had been previously employed at Wheaton Glass Co. in Millville and Bayada. She was a member of Cedarville Presbyterian Church. In her free time, Nancy enjoyed long-distance bicycling.

She is survived by; her husband, Stanley G. Davis of Cedarville; her daughter, Stephanie N. Kowchak and her husband, John of PA; a grandson, Logan Kowchak; two sisters, Terry Stavoli of Buena and Shirley Schiavone of Vineland and a brother, Roy Green of FL. She was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Green.

Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Cedarville. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM prior the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
