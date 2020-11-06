1/1
Nancy L. Pennington
Nancy L. Pennington

Vineland - Nancy L. Pennington, 72 of Vineland, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. She was born in Commodore, Pa on March 21, 1948 and graduated in 1966. She moved to Vineland where she was a lifelong area resident.

She was employed by Kimbles-Gerrshimers for 40 years. Nancy enjoyed going to craft shows, watching tv, especially Wagon Train and QVC. She was a great cook and especially enjoyed being with her family.

She is predeceased by her siblings, Harry, Delbert and Bob Pennington, Tom Somerville and Joan Pennington.

Nancy is survived by her siblings, Bill Pennington, Peggy L. Sanders and Delores Tirelli all of Vineland and Betty Fleeger of New Castle, PA.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.






Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
