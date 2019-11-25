|
Nancy Miller
Millville - Nancy Louise Miller, 84, of Millville, passed away at the Inspira Medical Center on Saturday, November 23rd 2019. She was at peace and surrounded by loved ones
Born in Millville, Nancy was the daughter of the late Jack & Ethel Dalton. She graduated from Mt. St. Joseph's High School and Immaculata College, where she was a standout on the basketball court. After working as chemist at Millville Manufacturing she took time to raise her 4 children. During her life she owned Dalton Gifts and Furnishings and worked as Director of Admissions at Meridian Nursing Center.
Nancy is survived by her daughter: Margaret Hopkins; 2 son: Andrew C. Miller Jr., (Bridget) and Patrick Miller. She has 7 loving grandchildren. Nancy was predeceased by her daughter Deborah Yeutter.
Nancy loved to play golf and tennis, and enjoyed a very active life. She was quick witted, smart, and for decades she completed the Sunday edition of the New York Times crossword puzzle. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the Parish of All Saints (St. Mary's) at 11 AM. Viewings will be held on Monday evening 6-8 PM (December 2nd) and Tuesday 9:30 - 10:30 AM in the Rocap Shannon MFH. Burial will follow the Mass in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Written condolences may be sent to [email protected] or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019