Nancy R. Harris
Vineland - Nancy R. (Millman) Harris, 78, of Vineland, NJ, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Nancy was born in Nassau, DE, raised in Milton, DE, but spent the last 57 years of her life in Vineland, NJ, where she worked and raised her family.
Nancy was preceded by her husband, Jessie E. Harris, Sr.; parents, Roland and Frances Millman; sisters, Mary Argo and Barbara Wilson; brother, Roland 'Sonny' Millman, and son-in-law, John Fecsko.
She is survived by her 3 children, Jessie (Jay) Harris, Sharon Frye, Connie (Lisa) and Robert Quigley; 6 grandchildren, Matthew and Alana Harris, Megan Fecsko, Bryan and Devin Frye, and Connor Quigley; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda (Paul) Argo and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton, DE.
