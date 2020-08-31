Nancy Steelman
Vineland - Nancy Grace Steelman passed away on Sunday August 30th after a prolonged illness. Born Nancy Whitman (1937) in Charlotte, North Carolina, she moved to the Vineland area as a child and remained here. With her husband of 57 years, Edward Steelman, they raised four children, Sherry Adler, David Steelman, Laura Callahan and Cynthia Gifford. She is survived by her three daughters; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren, as well as three siblings, Rosita Whitman, Bonnie Hectus and Richard Whitman. Nancy was an avid tennis player and very active in the community, serving in many member and leadership positions with various local Women's Clubs, Quilt Guilds, Charles Dickens Society and founded the Poets Vineyard group. Nancy and Ed spent many of their retirement years sailing the Chesapeake and volunteering with the Vineland Historical Society Museum. She was also active with the Catholic Church and Cantored for The Christ the Good Shepherd Parish.As a Vineland school teacher for 26 years she taught hundreds of students and shared her love of crafts, poetry and literature, often performing as Emily Dickenson both for her students as well as for various literary organizations. She was very loved and taken too soon. She will be missed by so many. A funeral home visitation will be on Wednesday, September 2 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, New Jersey. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 am at Christ The Good Shepherd Parish- Church of St. Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ. Final disposition will be private at the convenience of the family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone is required to wear a mask and social distance . ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com