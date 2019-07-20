|
|
Nanette Santiago
Bradenton, FL - Nanette (Garcia) Santiago was born in Santurce, Puerto Rico on August 10, 1948. She was a long-time resident of Vineland, New Jersey and later moved to Bradenton, Florida. She passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. A loving mother and homemaker, Nanette was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She had a warming charm that bought people close to her. During her spare time, she liked to watch mystery stories and lifetime movies. Nanette loved sunbathing, cheetah prints, dancing, and spending time with her family. Nanette was predeceased by her loving husband of 10 years, Valentin Santiago and by her two brothers, Cruz "Phil" Garcia and Franklin Garcia. Nanette is survived by her life partner of 28 years Jose Caraballo and her siblings Fanny Claveria (Fernando), Stanley Garcia, Leslie Garcia and Brian Garcia. She had four children Stella Dougherty (Raymond), Nelson Perez (Maria), Jesus Santiago (Delshawn), and Isaias Santiago (Lakiea). Nanette also raised and cared for Marina Rodriguez, Christina Olsen, Leslie Garcia Jr., Eilsel Garcia, Francis Cartagena, Joselyn Caraballo, Alexis Richardson and Jose Caraballo Jr. She had six nephews, eight nieces, twenty-two grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. A funeral home visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 10am to 12pm. A service celebrating her life will commence at 12:00 PM. at Rone Funeral Services, 1110 E Chestnut Ave, Vineland, NJ 08360. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville, NJ. Flowers or donations are welcome. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 20, 2019