|
|
Naomi Bintz
Formerly of Vineland - Naomi Bintz of Vero Beach, FL formerly of Vineland, NJ passed away March 30, 2019.
Naomi is survived by her two sons, David (Cynthia) of Spain and Donald (Devo) of Burbank, CA. Naomi was a loving Grandmother to three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her dear husband of 69 years, Dale, who passed in December, 2018.
Services will be held on Sunday, March 7th, at Grace Baptist Church,1285 43rd Ave, Vero Beach, FL. Interment for Naomi will be at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery on Monday, March 8th at 9:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Greater Europe Mission, Acct 04413, PO Box 1669, Monument, CO 80132 or www.gemission.org/donate and enter the acct. number.
Aycock Funeral Home https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/fort-pierce-fl/naomi-bintz-8234354.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 5, 2019