Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Bintz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Bintz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Naomi Bintz Obituary
Naomi Bintz

Formerly of Vineland - Naomi Bintz of Vero Beach, FL formerly of Vineland, NJ passed away March 30, 2019.

Naomi is survived by her two sons, David (Cynthia) of Spain and Donald (Devo) of Burbank, CA. Naomi was a loving Grandmother to three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her dear husband of 69 years, Dale, who passed in December, 2018.

Services will be held on Sunday, March 7th, at Grace Baptist Church,1285 43rd Ave, Vero Beach, FL. Interment for Naomi will be at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery on Monday, March 8th at 9:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Greater Europe Mission, Acct 04413, PO Box 1669, Monument, CO 80132 or www.gemission.org/donate and enter the acct. number.

Aycock Funeral Home https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/fort-pierce-fl/naomi-bintz-8234354.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.