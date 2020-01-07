|
Naranbhai J. Patel
Millville - Naranbhai "Naran" Jethidas Patel, age 81 of Millville, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, Friday, January 3, 2020.
Naran was born and raised in Ahmedabad, India, and was the son of the late Jethidas and Rambai Patel. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from St. Xavier's College in India and was a skilled professor of Math, English, and Science at Gandhi Vidyalaya High School in India for many years.
Naran moved to the United States with his family in 2005, settling in Millville. He became the owner and operator of the Millville One Stop Market for over 13 years. He loved his business and helping his customers over the years.
Naran had a deep love for his family, especially all of the children, who he treasured spending time with. He enjoyed watching cricket and loved all types of candy from India and the USA.
Naran will be sadly missed by two sons, Jagdish Patel of Millville and Paresh Patel and wife Meenaxi of Millville; one daughter Jayshri Patel of Millville; one adopted son Perfecto Sanchez and wife Darys of Millville; and two grandchildren, Nidhi and Pal Patel of Millville. He was predeceased by his wife Shakariben Patel in 2017 and son-in law Jivabhai Patel.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Naranbhai Jethidas Patel may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020