Natalie Redka
Williamstown - Natalie (Samuss) Redka, age 90 of Williamstown and formerly of Vineland, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She had been in declining health for quite some time.
Born in Ukraine to the late Nicholas and Maria (Chewpliasky) Samuss, Natalie moved to the United States in 1949, settling in Philadelphia.
Natalie worked for nine years at the University of Pennsylvania as an order clerk in the printing office. She was married in 1963 to her loving husband William Redka, and together they shared over 56 years of marriage.
Moving to Vineland in 1972, Natalie then worked for Wilmad Glass Company in Buena Vista Twp. for 19 years and retired in 1995.
Natalie was a longtime member of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Millville, where she served as the church secretary for many years. She loved her sweets and enjoyed living a simple life and treasured the time that she was able to share with her family.
Natalie's family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to George and Linda Lenko for all of their help and support in her care.
Natalie will be sadly missed by her husband William Redka of Williamstown; her daughter Natalie Redka Roberts and husband Gene of Littleton, CO; and their two children Kelly Fuqua and Kristen Young and their children; her son George William Redka and wife Suzette of Leesburg, VA; and her two grandchildren, Natasha and Nadia.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday Morning, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 77 Hogbin Road, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Monday evening, October 26, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Burial will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church Cemetery, Millville. Please remember to practice social distancing while in the funeral home, church, and the cemetery. Also, masks are required to be worn in the funeral home and church at all times.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 77 Hogbin Road, Millville, NJ 08332.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Natalie Redka may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com
.