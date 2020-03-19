Services
Nathaniel Ellsworth Cuff


1962 - 2020
Nathaniel Ellsworth Cuff Obituary
Nathaniel Ellsworth Cuff

Vineland - Nathaniel Ellsworth Cuff, 57, of Vineland passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Nathaniel was born in Everett, WA on December 27, 1962.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Cuff; son, Nicholas Cuff; daughter, Samantha Cuff; two grandsons, Kayden and Titan; his mother, Judith Durham; father, Morris Cuff; brother, Morris "Mack" Cuff; sister, Theresa Smeak and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by brothers, Paul Cuff and Karl Cuff.

Due to the COVID-19 situation his cremation will take place in the next few days but no formal service will be held until further notice. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave. Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
