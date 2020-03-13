Services
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home
1024 E. Landis Ave.
Vineland, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home
1024 E. Landis Ave.
Vineland, NJ
Nicasia Morales Obituary
Nicasia Morales

Vineland - Nicasia Morales, age 77 of Vineland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Mullica Hill, NJ.

Born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico to the late Julio Morales and Bernarda Marrero, Nicasia moved to the Vineland area around the age of 13. She worked for many years as a laborer at a chicken factory and a blueberry farm. Nicasia was a member of the Inspira Life Center of Vineland and enjoyed socializing there with friends. She always kept a meticulously clean home and welcomed everyone who entered. Nicasia had a beautiful smile, she enjoyed dancing and loved to share time with her family.

She was predeceased by her daughter Rosalia Cordero in 2013.

Nicasia is survived by her 7 loving children; Emelina Rodriguez (Heriberto) of Vineland, Miriam Vicente (Clarence Burton) of Pemberton Twp., Rayes Cordero, Elsie Cordero (Steven Negron), Israel Rodriguez, Michelle Morales and Edward L. Morales, all of Vineland. Along with her cherished 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, she is also survived by 6 siblings and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 16th at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Family and friends may gather from 9:00-11:00 am at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
