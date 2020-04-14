Resources
Nicholas Hartman

Nicholas Hartman Obituary
Nicholas Hartman

Pennsauken - Nicholas Ray Hartman, age 30 of Pennsauken, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Nicholas was an asphalt laborer working for American Ashalt in W. Collingswood Heights, NJ. He was a talented musician and had performed with the band One Sweet Sorrow.

Nicholas is survived by his wife, Jessica Butcher, sons, Zachary Jason Hartman and Lucas Ray Hartman; parents, Margaret Crowell (Matthew) and Rodney G. Hartman (Sandi); brother, Patrick Hartman (Caitlin); sister, Grace Hartman; step-brothers, Cecil, Zachary, Adam, and Andrew Crowell; niece, Adelina Hartman; paternal grandmother, Carol Hartman; maternal grandparents, Pantaleone and Adelina Campisi; step grandmother, Suzanne Crowell, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, George Hartman.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of Nicholas' life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
