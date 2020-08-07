1/1
Rev. Nicholas Hatalski Mba
Rev. Nicholas Hatalski, MBA

REV. NICHOLAS HATALSKI, MBA, passed away on July 7th at the age of 58. Though he left this world far too soon, Nick's achievements and accomplishments are evidence of a life lived with passion and purpose. A New Jersey resident for the past 15 years, Nick was born in Northeast Pennsylvania. As a cub scout, boy scout, magician, juggler, and ventriloquist, he never missed an opportunity to entertain the elderly or other children. In high school, Nick was elected class president and became the first generation of his family to finish school, graduating with honors.

Nick worked his way through college by sweeping floors, pumping gas, and tending bar. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Computers and Information Systems and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, completing both degrees at King's College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. He continued his education at the graduate level, receiving a Master in Business Administration from Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia. All degrees were achieved with honors.

In 1985, blessed by the birth of his only child, Nicholas Brandon, Nick strived to be the best father possible. Brandon was the center of his existence.

Nick began his professional career at Shared Medical Systems as a computer programmer, and during his 16 years of service, received eight promotions and founded the company's Technology Consulting Practice. By the time Nick left SMS, he had built a business in excess of 10 million dollars. He later served as Vice President of MedSeek Inc. and Senior Vice President of Park City Solutions while also sitting on the board of directors for public, private, for-profit, and non-profit organizations.

Nick believed in living a well-rounded life and pursued a wide variety of interests and hobbies. As an amateur racecar driver and high-performance driving instructor, Nick served as President of the Porsche Club of America. He received his SCUBA certification, pilot's license, and was an ordained minister who officiated over a hundred marriage ceremonies.

As a philanthropist, Nick was a VIP blood donor for the American Red Cross and a lifelong contributor to Save the Children. Throughout his life, Nick traveled to 15 countries, helping needy children both abroad and locally.

Nick will be honored with a small ceremony at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave in Vineland, on Sunday, August 9th, from 4 pm to 6 pm following current COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, Nick would have preferred donations to one of the following charities: The American Heart Association, the American Red Cross, Save the Children, or the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.






Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
