Nicholas J.D. Siniavsky
Louisiana - With the deepest sorrow, we announce that our gentle soul, yet one of the strongest young men, Nicholas Siniavsky (Nick), age 36, passed suddenly on Monday, March 11, 2019 while at his home in Louisiana.
Nicholas Siniavsky, the beloved son of Margaret (Peggy) Griner Siniavsky and Nick Siniavsky, was born on April 7th, 1982 and was immediately dubbed "my baby boy."
Those who knew Nick, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
Nick will be missed everyday by his mother and father, his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many great friends. He had so much goodness, so much capacity to bring happiness to others and such a bright future. The world is a lesser place without him.
Nick was someone who was extremely lovable, even with his witty and sarcastic comments; he shared in your smallest victories or biggest catastrophes.
God spent a little extra time when he made Nick, because he was, the total package: beautiful, awesome and amazing, all wrapped in one. So kind and sweet, a sharp mind, and an unbelievable personality, with the biggest heart of anyone. A quick wit and ability to make everyone laugh, and he loved doing so.
He wasn't happy unless the people around him were smiling, and he had an incredibly unique way about him to make that happen. Because of Nick, we all sure did laugh a lot harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more. Because of him, our experiences in life seem so much richer and so much fuller.
He had a passion for motorcycles, going to car shows with "Papa Duke" (his father), tinkering around in his dad's garage, working out, and a love for pit bulls, and all furry animals. He enjoyed socializing as much as possible, enjoyed playing cards, listening to music of all kinds, watching football, and absolutely loved stand-up comedy. He loved spending time and testing his chef skills at cookouts with friends and treasured the time he spent with family.
Nick would tell everyone to "do your best, follow your path and make something amazing out of your life. Please don't cry because I'm gone; instead be happy that I was here." Keep up the memes!
Predeceased by man's best friend and his beloved "Budz", grandparents, God father, uncles, cousins, great cousins and several wonderful friends, there will be a great welcome home in heaven.
Funeral services will be held at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Thursday morning March 21st at 11 o'clock.
The interment will follow at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.
Friends will be received at the funeral home Thursday morning from 9 until 11.
Instead of flowers, Nick would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some poor, unfortunate soul, or feed a stray dog in his name. (Please share your act of kindness on Nick's behalf via his Facebook page).
Written condolences may be offered to the family using the funeral home website, freitagfuneralhome.com.
Build Me a Son, O Lord:
"Build me a son, O Lord, who will be strong enough to know when he is weak, and brave enough to face himself when he is afraid; one who will be proud and unbending in honest defeat, and humble and gentle in victory.
Build me a son whose wishbone will not be where his backbone should be; a son who will know Thee and that to know himself is the foundation stone of knowledge. Lead him, I pray, not in the path of ease and comfort, but under the stress and spur of difficulties and challenge. Here let him learn to stand up in the storm; here let him learn compassion for those who fail.
Build me a son whose heart will be clean, whose goal will be high; a son who will master himself before he seeks to master other men; one who will learn to laugh, yet never forget how to weep; one who will reach into the future, yet never forget the past.
And after all these things are his, add, I pray, enough of a sense of humor, so that he may always be serious, yet never take himself too seriously. Give him humility, so that he may always remember the simplicity of greatness, the open mind of true wisdom, the meekness of true strength.
Then I, his father, will dare to whisper, "I have not lived in vain." (General Douglas MacArthur)
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 19, 2019