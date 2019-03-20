Services
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-2600
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
Nicholas J.D. Siniavsky

Louisiana - Nicholas Siniavsky (Nick), age 36, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 11, 2019 while at his home in Gallino, Louisiana.

The beloved son of Margaret (Peggy) Griner Siniavsky and Nick Siniavsky of Millville, he was born in Bridgeton on April 7, 1982.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Thursday morning March 21st at 11 o'clock.

The interment will follow at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Thursday morning from 9 until 11.

Instead of flowers, Nick would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some poor, unfortunate soul, or feed a stray dog in his name. (Please share your act of kindness on Nick's behalf via his Facebook page).

For a more elaborate version of Nick's obituary, please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
