Nicholas "Nick" Marandino
Vineland - Nicholas "Nick" Marandino, 81 of Vineland, was called home to be with the Lord and Savior on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, surrounded by his family.
Nick joined the Navy where he spent 10 years. He then joined the Air Force for 21 years. He worked out of Pomona, NJ and then retired from NAVFAV at Pomona Air Base. Nick received many awards and accommodations. He also served in the Air National Guard as Master Sergeant.
Nick loved the beach and the pool at John and Nilsa Mazzeo's home. He enjoyed watching football and engaging in conversation with his friends, Ross and Frank and comparing notes during football games. He loved to tease and every chance he got, he mocked his brother-in-law, John Mazzeo. He loved playing pinochle with his wife Maria and their 2 best friends, Ross and Mel.
Nick's little buddy, Scooter will surely miss her daddy.
Nick will be missed by his wife, Maria; his children, Lisa Marandino and companion, Jeff Mastrangelo, Louis Marandino and his companion, Angela Wieczurkowski. Nick loved and cherished his 3 grandchildren, Gabriel, Michael and Isabella and is also survived by many cousins, aunts and friends.
He is predeceased by his parents, Blanche and Louis Marandino; 4 siblings, Catherine Hart (Tiny), Nancy Weed, Jeanie Hanson and Louis (Googy) Marandino.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10am to 12pm with services to follow at 12pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial of cremains will follow at Cumberland Co. Veterans Cemetery, Bridgeton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959 (stjude.org/memorialgifts). Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020