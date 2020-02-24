|
Nicholas Mongelluzzo
Malaga - Nicholas D. Mongelluzzo, 87, of Malaga, New Jersey, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center. Nicholas was born in Malaga, New Jersey to the late Amato & Carmella Mongelluzzo. He was a graduate of Clayton High School. Nicholas worked on the family farm at a young age which shaped his strong work ethic that continued throughout his life. He served in the US Army during the Korean War in the artillery and motor pool. He retired from the Sheet Metal Workers Local # 27. Nicholas was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He was greatly loved by his family and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Arlene (Genna) Mongelluzzo; son & daughter-in-law Dennis & Barbara Mongelluzzo; daughter & son-in-law Carol & Michael Juliano; granddaughter Rachel Mongelluzzo, sister & brother-in-law Jeanette & Donald Orchetto; sisters-in-law Joanne Levari, Loretta Mongelluzzo and Catherine Mongelluzzo and many nieces & nephews. Nicholas was predeceased by his brothers, Allessio, Devito, Samuel, Michael, Alfred & Jimmie Mongelluzzo; his sisters Dorothy Franks, Angie Scarpa, Loretta Caporale & Rita Barr, and his brother-in-law Henry Levari. A funeral home visitation and services will be private at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will also be private in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Nicholas may be made to: Hearing Loss Of America, 7910 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020